How Sunak-Sajid, the Indo-Pak Duo, Led To Boris Johnson's Downfall

Following mass resignations by Cabinet members which started on Wednesday and on Thursday the number of resignations raised over 50 which compelled Boris Johnson to step down as British Prime Minister. He expressed his 'regret' at his inability to hold onto his position as Prime Minister while stressing that he is 'immensely proud' of his achievements in office.

"The process of choosing a new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson said during his address at 10 Downing Street in London. A total of 58 ministers quit the government following an ethics scandal which ultimately forced the UK premier to resign.

With Conservative Party lawmakers holding a general view that Boris 'had to go', what escalated his downfall was the resignations of two key members of his government including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid with both citing Johnson's credibility to run the government.

Indian-origin British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, who was the UK finance minister, in his resignation letter expressed their loss of confidence in his leadership amidst a spate of scandals. "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Sunak said.

Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid, who resigned at the same time as Sunak, said he could "no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government." "The values you represent reflect on your colleagues," and in light of recent scandals, the public had concluded that their party was neither "competent" nor "acting in the national interest," he said in his resignation letter.

The two South Asian lawmakers hailing from India and Pakistan, considered to be arch-rivals, came together to flag Johnson's leadership over a number of issues including the mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against one of Johnson's ministers. It is to be noted that Pakistan came into existence after the end of British rule in India in 1947, after which the country was divided into two.

What triggered their resignations:

Johnson's authority had already been shaken by a series of government scandals and a vote of no confidence last month. He survived, but 41 per cent of Conservatives voted to remove him from office. The prime minister's shifting responses to months of allegations about lockdown-breaking parties in government offices that ultimately resulted in 126 fines, including one levied against Johnson, fuelled persisting concerns about his leadership.

Two weeks later, Conservative candidates were badly beaten in two special elections to fill vacant seats in Parliament, adding to the discontent within Johnson's party. The latest crisis came after Johnson was hit by allegations he failed to come clean over what he knew about previous sexual misconduct allegations against a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position.

The lawmaker, Chris Pincher, resigned as deputy chief whip Thursday amid complaints that he groped two men at a private club. Minutes before the resignations of Javid and Sunak were announced, Johnson said that Pincher should have been fired from the government after a previous 2019 incident.

Asked if it was an error to appoint Pincher to the government, Johnson said, "I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power".



