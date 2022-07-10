How Sri Lankan President and PM's Residences Have Become A Tourist Spot For Protesters

Sri Lankan protesters also broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire, angered by the unprecedented economic crisis.

By Ashita Singh
Updated: Sun, 10 Jul 2022 05:35 PM IST
A day after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled and Lanka PM Wickremesinghe announced his resignation from the post, agitators in the country have turned their residential places in Colombo into tourist spots. Enraged protestors after taking over the residence entirely are unwinding -- strolling through the balconies, relaxing in bedrooms, dining in the kitchen and taking a dip in the swimming pool.

According to reports, neither Rajapaksa nor Wickremesinghe was in their residences when the buildings were attacked and now protestors are enjoying their property stating that it's time to end corruption in the country. People inside the president's house can be seen taking selfies with expensive cars as the backdrop.

"We have been showing our displeasure by holding the flag saying that the system that they are continuing for 74 years is repressive of our people, our rights. They were oppressive towards people. They were just clinging on to power by using military forces that's why our sign was the black flag showing the descent to the government. The youth are against this system, " a protestor told news agency ANI.

Sri Lanka Crisis: How President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Successor Would Be..
Dramatic visuals from outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakse's residence on Saturday showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.

Take a look here:

Earlier, with the demand for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, they stormed into the President's house, tore down security cordons placed by police, took a dip in the swimming pool and romped through his kitchen and home.

14 Killed, 4 Injured In Bar Shooting In South Africa's Soweto
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan protesters also broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire, angered by the unprecedented economic crisis.

Police resorted to water cannons to stop the enraged protestors. The police also fired tear gas at the protesters but despite that, they entered PM's house and set the house on fire.

Meanwhile, Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) fire brigade said they were informed that the Prime Minister's private residence in Colombo was set on fire and its teams were unable to reach the location due to the unrest, according to Daily Mirror.

Wickremesinghe, who was appointed as Prime Minister in May, has announced that he will resign from his post in order to ensure the continuation of the government and the safety of all the citizens. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also agreed to step down from his post on Wednesday.

