How IAF Secured Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight After Bomb Threat

Russian Embassy said that the Indian authorities had informed them of the alleged bomb scare on an Azur Air flight travelling from Moscow to Goa. (Image Credit: IAF_MCC/Twitter.)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully managed to avert a major bomb threat on Tuesday, when a chartered flight from Moscow to Goa had to make an emergency landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. After receiving information about the possible bomb threat on the Russian Azhur aircraft, agencies immediately activated security systems.

Although, IAF faced difficulties as there were 236 passengers on the chartered flight to be evacuated safely and there was a limited response time of only 50 minutes.

The officials said that such emergencies are typically handled by the airports under the control of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry but this time there was very specific time left for the aircraft to be moved to Mumbai, Goa, or Ahmedabad, thus Jamnagar was chosen to ensure the safety of the passengers.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy said that the Indian authorities had informed them of the alleged bomb scare on an Azur Air flight travelling from Moscow to Goa.

"The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft,” ANI quoted Russian Embassy as saying.

Soon after receiving the information, IAF activated security protocols at the Jamnagar Airport. The Russian aircraft was taken to an isolated area at the military airport which is primarily in charge of maintaining the safety of the industrial hub.

Later, the ground crew and members of the Garud Special Forces were given instructions to help in the safe evacuation of the passengers. The IAF staff evacuated as many as 236 passengers from the plane after safely parking it in the isolation bay.

IAF troops under the direction of Air Commodore Anand Sondhi immediately extended hospitality to the travellers. The Azur Air flight was cleared for departure to its final destination, Dabolim airport in Goa, after being extensively examined by the National Security Guard (NSG) bomb squad on a special Air Force aircraft.

The IAF's highest-ranking officers were closely monitoring the late-night developments from air headquarters. The flight arrived at its destination at Dabolim airport on Tuesday afternoon.

(With Agency Inputs.)