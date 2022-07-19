How Far Is Indian-Origin Rishi Sunak From Becoming Next UK PM

Britain is all set to announce its new Prime Minister on September 5 and for that pollings are already set in motion. According to an opinion poll, Indian-Origin Rishi Sunak who is currently among the front runners in the polls "would be good as a PM". Let us tell you that, in Britain, a prime ministerial candidate must have the support of atleast 20 MPs to step into the race.

The voting is held in several rounds and then candidates with the highest votes move forward while the rest are eliminated. In the end, the race narrows to two of the most voted candidates and the person who wins the last round of voting will hold PM's office in Britain.

So far, the conservative lawmakers have held three rounds of voting. The first was held on July 13th while the second was on July 14th and the most recent on July 18th in which Rishi Sunak topped.

Currently, there are 4 candidates alive in the race to becoming PM, with which Rishi Sunak leading the list. After the 18th, there will be continuous voting till there are two candidates left, making the picture even clearer.

Sunak Leading From The Front

After winning the third round with 14 more votes on Monday, Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended his lead in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister.

Sunak, 42, has consistently topped the shortlist since voting began last week and on Monday he bagged 115 votes in the third round, which leaves only four candidates in the race.

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt is holding on to second place with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes. Tom Tugendhat, Tory backbencher and House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, dropped his tally from the previous 32 to 31 votes and was knocked out of the contest with the least votes.

5 More Votes To Seal The Place

Currently, the magic number is seen as 120, with the candidate receiving the backing of at least 120 of his or her Conservative Party colleagues guaranteed a spot in the final shortlist of two candidates to compete for the Tory membership votes.