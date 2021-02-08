While people across the globe are trying to recover from the shocks of the pandemic, a WHO team in China has found "important clues" about the origins of coronavirus.

Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: More than a year has passed since the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaged the whole world, claiming millions of lives. While the world has slowly started to recover from the pandemic, questions over the origins of coronavirus still remain unsolved.

The WHO experts' team, which landed in China's Wuhan last month to probe about COVID-19 crisis, has claimed to uncover "some real clues about what happened".

While speaking to Bloomberg, Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist assisting the WHO experts, has said that team visited key hot spots and research centres in China and will soon release their findings which is a "turning point in pandemic mitigation".

He, however, didn't reveal what the team has found in China and said that experts are currently trying to "tease everything together".

"That's what this is all about -- trying to understand why these things emerge so we don't continually have global economic crashes and horrific mortality while we wait for vaccines. It's just not a tenable future," Daszak told Bloomberg.

Speaking about China's role in the investigation, Daszak said that Beijing has been "collaborative" and has been working "behind the scenes" to find about the origins of the deadly pathogen.

"It's not unexpected that there would have been other cases other than ones that got into hospital. But how many others, when did this start? That's the sort of thing we're still working on," Daszak told Bloomberg.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in December in 2019 in China's Wuhan region. Since then, the virus spread across the globe, affecting over 105.7 million and claiming 2.3 million lives.

As the virus spread across the globe, questions were raised over its origins and several countries demanded a probe. China, which initially resisted, allowed a WHO team to come to Wuhan to conduct a "politically sensitive investigation" into the origins of coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma