Andrew Tate posted a video from his Twitter handle, in which, an off-camera man could be seen handling a Jerry's Pizza box to Tate. Apparently, due to the the box, te police got to know that he was in Romania.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 07:48 PM IST
How A Jerry's Pizza Box Led To Arrest Of Andrew Tate In Romania
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the DIICOT.

AFTER the controversial social media star Andrew Tate was arrested for human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days, reported Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tate got involved in a spat with the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. In response to what he posted a video from his Twitter handle, mocking the environmentalist. In the video, an off-camera person handed him two boxes of Jerry's Pizza, a popular chain in Romania.

He was arrested a day after the video was posted and it is being speculated that, the detention was because of the Pizza box that helped the police finding out his location.

According to a report by the Independent, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, had been waiting for nine months for the Tate brothers to return to Romania.

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts," said civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo in a tweet, along with a screenshot of Tate's video.

"His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic," she added in a tweet.

Soon after his arrest, Greta Thunberg also took a swipe at Tate and wrote, "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes", referring to the reports that Romanian police were tipped to Tate's location in Bucharest after he posted a video of himself sitting beside a Jerry Pizza box.

