How A Jerry's Pizza Box Led To Arrest Of Andrew Tate In Romania

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the DIICOT.

AFTER the controversial social media star Andrew Tate was arrested for human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days, reported Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tate got involved in a spat with the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. In response to what he posted a video from his Twitter handle, mocking the environmentalist. In the video, an off-camera person handed him two boxes of Jerry's Pizza, a popular chain in Romania.

He was arrested a day after the video was posted and it is being speculated that, the detention was because of the Pizza box that helped the police finding out his location.

According to a report by the Independent, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, had been waiting for nine months for the Tate brothers to return to Romania.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts," said civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo in a tweet, along with a screenshot of Tate's video.

"His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic," she added in a tweet.

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

Soon after his arrest, Greta Thunberg also took a swipe at Tate and wrote, "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes", referring to the reports that Romanian police were tipped to Tate's location in Bucharest after he posted a video of himself sitting beside a Jerry Pizza box.