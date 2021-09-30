New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an astonishing incident, stonemasons in France found hundreds of Gold coins that were buried inside the walls of a remote French mansion. The Gold coins now fetched more than one million euros (USD 1.2 million) at auction on Wednesday, reported AFP.



The stonemasons found 239 pieces of Gold that were minted before the French Revolution while renovating a property near Quimper in the western Brittany region.



During the renovation work, the craftsperson found a metal box filled with Gold coins dug inside a wall.



While the family took the decision to keep four coins as a token of remembrance, they put the rest of the coins in the western town of Angers for auction, and the estimated value of those coins is kept at 250,000-300,000 euros.



After the auction began, every single coin was sold individually and the opening of the bidding was set at 8,000 euros for a very rare double Louis d'Or, depicting Louis XIV and dating back to 1646. It went for 46,000 euros, the same price as a Louis d'Or from Paris dated 1640 and stamped with the Templar's Cross.



"Bids were flying from everywhere -- in the room, on the internet, and on the telephone," said auctioneer Florian D'Oysonville.



The discovery of 239 coins was made in the year 2019, however, the issue now came to light when the owners tasked the auction house with the sale.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen