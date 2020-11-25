Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the few world leaders who had not offered their congratulations to Biden after he was predicted to go past the 270 mark to become the 46th President of the United States in January, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over two weeks after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected the winner of US President elections, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended his congratulations to the new President-elect, saying he hopes the two countries will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation in the future.

"Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is not only the fundamental interests of both peoples, but also meets the common expectation of the international community," Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese President as saying.

"I hope to see both sides uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and focus on cooperation while managing and controlling disputes," he added.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry had extended its congratulations to Biden and said it "respects the choice of American people."

China was among the few countries that had not offered their congratulations to Biden after he was predicted to go past the 270 mark to become the 46th President of the United States in January. The country had extended congratulations to Donald Trump in 2016 just a day after the elections. The relations between China and the US have stained in the past one year over disputes on numerous issues, including trade, coronavirus, and developments in the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, as quoted in a report by Reuters.

"We understand the results of the US election will be determined according to US laws and procedures," it added.

77-year-old Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States in January 2021, while Indian-origin Kamala Harris will be his deputy.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja