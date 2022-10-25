'Honoured To Get The Greatest Privilege': In 1st Address As UK PM, Rishi Sunak Vows To 'Bring Country Together'

IN WHAT could be called a Diwali delight for Indians across the globe, former UK exchequer Rishi Sunak on Monday (Diwali Day) made history after he was elected unopposed to become the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain. Sunak's elevation as the PM came after his party rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson pulled out of the PM race.

Sunak, 42, will enter 10 Downing Street as the youngest British prime minister in 210 years after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace today. Addressing the Tory leaders, Rishi Sunak said he was "humbled and honoured" to get the "greatest privilege" of his life to give back to the country "I owe so much".

"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," said Sunak, with reference to the economic turmoil he is inheriting following outgoing prime minister Liz Truss' disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget last month.

"We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," Sunak said, adding, "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people".

Sunak will be moving into 10, Downing Street at a time when Britain's economy is facing a triple whammy of slowing growth, high inflation triggered by spiralling energy prices in the wake of the Ukraine war and a budget shortfall that has eroded its financial credibility internationally.

After the dramatic exit of former prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday and Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt conceding defeat on Monday, unable to meet the 100-MPs mark in time for the shortlist deadline, Sunak's historic milestone as the country's first non-white prime minister was all but sealed.

His victory marks a remarkable turnaround in political fortunes for the former finance minister, who lost out to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss just last month after his popularity among party colleagues did not translate in the more comprehensive Tory membership vote. Truss stepped down after 45 days in office last Thursday, becoming Britain's shortest-serving Prime Minister.