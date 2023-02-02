Hong Kong To Give Away 5 Lakh Tickets, Welcomes Tourists With 'Hello Hong Kong' Campaign

HONG Kong is going to give visitors free air tickets and vouchers with the aim to show the world that it is once again ready to be the global hub that it was before the Covid induced lockdown. Amid intense competition in the region to be the popular travel destination, Hong Kong has taken this big decision to revive its slowing economy.

Other major East Asian economies like Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan had loosened their Covid restrictions long before China and Hong Kong did, as they stuck to the stringent ‘Zero Covid’ policy. Consequently, the recovery in tourism had been quite sluggish even after it reopened its relaxed movement along its border with mainland China.

The city will offer 5 Lakh free air tickets to welcome tourists as part of its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to revive tourism, Chief Executive of the Autonomous City State John Lee announced. He termed the campaign “probably the world’s biggest welcome ever”, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world and there will be no isolation, no quarantine," he said at a ceremony.

“This is the perfect timing for tourists, business travellers, and investors from near and far to come and say, 'Hello, Hong Kong',” he added.

To get these tickets visitors will have to participate in promotional activities like - lucky draws, “buy one, get one free” promotions, and games, which will be conducted by three Hong Kong based airlines. These tickets are worth 2 billion Hong Kong Dollars ($255 million) and will start being distributed from March and continue for six months, Fred Lam, CEO of the Airport Authority was quoted as saying.

“We hope those who secure the air tickets can bring two or three more relatives and friends to the city. Although we are just giving away 500,000 air tickets, we believe this can help bring Hong Kong over 1.5 million visitors,” Lam said.

This policy will also benefit residents of the Greater Bay Area. The Greater Bay Area is an initiative of the Chinese Government to link the business hub of Hong Kong with neighbouring mainland cities that have emerged as centres of international trade in their own right like - Shenzhen, Dongguan, and Foshan.

The city attracted a whopping 56 million visitors in 2019. This figure was seven times the population of Hong Kong. However, the strict Covid restrictions devastated the tourism sector and to a large extent the city’s economy. Government’s provisional data showed that the city’s GDP fell 3.5 per cent from 2021.

