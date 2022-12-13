Hong Kong Drops All COVID Restrictions For Travellers, Scraps Contact Tracing App Requirement

ARRIVALS in Hong Kong will be free from COVID-19 movement restrictions from Wednesday and no longer barred from certain venues, Chief Executive John Lee said, and the city will also scrap use of a government-mandated COVID-19 mobile application.

The news of a further loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the global financial hub, which has trailed most of the world in easing them, is set to boost the resumption of travel and business.

An amber code issued to international arrivals for their first three days in Hong Kong meant they were not allowed to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants.

From Wednesday the travellers will be allowed to all locales provided they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival, Lee said. The government's move to scrap its mobility-tracking app governing access to restaurants and venues such as gyms, clubs and salons, comes after mainland China dropped the requirement.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents had slammed Hong Kong's COVID-19 rules, saying they threatened its competitiveness and standing as an international financial centre.

The rules have weighed on Hong Kong's economy since early 2020, speeding up an exodus of businesses, expatriates and local families that have left amid a drive by Beijing to more closely control the former British colony.

China last week started axing key parts of its stringent 'zero-COVID' regime in the wake of widespread protests against the curbs last month which had marked the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

This has included dropping mandatory testing prior to many public activities, reining in quarantine, and now shutting down an app called 'itinerary code' which critics had said could be used for mass surveillance and social control of the population.

As authorities deactivated the app at midnight on Monday, China's four telecoms firms said they would delete users' data associated with the app. Netizens took to social media platform Weibo to cheer its demise. "Goodbye itinerary code, I hope to never see you again," wrote one user. "The hand that stretched out to exert power during the epidemic should now be pulled back," wrote another.

Itinerary codes were mainly used to track domestic travel within China, while authorities also use so-called health codes that residents must scan to enter public venues in order to check whether they may have been in contact with the virus.

While authorities have not announced their demise, several cities including Shanghai have said that residents are no longer required to show these codes when entering places such as shops and restaurants.