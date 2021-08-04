WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked all the vaccine companies as well as countries to change the supply chain of the doses in order to ensure that the vaccine is been reached to the less wealthy states.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a temporary halt on COVID-19 booster shots till the month of September in order to evaluate the drastic lack of fairness in the distribution of vaccine doses among rich and poor countries.

According to Tedros, this move will ensure that at least 10 per cent of people living in every country receive at least one vaccine dose.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected," he said.

He further added, “We need an urgent reversal, from the majority of vaccines going to high-income countries, to the majority going to low-income countries."

It is believed in the month of May countries with high income, have at least administered 101 doses per 100 people. Later they saw a steep rise and were doubled. Meanwhile, WHO mentioned that 29 less wealthy countries have only been able to administer 1.7 doses for every 100 people, due to lack of supply.

“Accordingly, WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10 per cent of the population of every country to be vaccinated," said Tedros.

“To make that happen, we need everyone’s cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines."

On Monday, Germany announced that it will start its booster shots to vulnerable people in the month of July. On the other hand, the UAE government will also provide a booster shot to those people who are considered at a higher risk of the infection.

Tedros also mentioned that countries that come under the G20 group have always played an essential leadership role as these countries are the biggest producers, consumers, and donors of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen