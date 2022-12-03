'Hitler Was Great': Israeli Envoy Receives Hate Message After 'The Kashmir Files' Row At IFFI

DAYS after Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon stepped into a controversy surrounding the Bollywood movie, 'The Kashmir Files', he shared a screenshot of a message he received calling Hitler a 'great person'.

The message read, "Hitler was great when he burned down scums like you. Immediately and f*ck off from India. Hitler was a great person."

Taking to Twitter, Gilon posted the messages and wrote, "Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction. According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information."

In another tweet, Israel's ambassador said that he was "touched" with the support he received after posting the message.

The follow-up tweet read, "I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in 🇮🇳, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion."

This came days after the Israeli envoy denounced controversial remarks made by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid at the 2022 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Speaking to the news agency ANI about the same he said, "I think one private person with his own opinion shouldn't change anything here. The relations are much stronger than one individual and I think they will continue regardless of another individual."

Earlier on Monday, the IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid called 'Kashmir Files' "vulgar" and "propaganda". His remarks, made during the closing ceremony of the film festival, have since gone viral and have invited widespread criticism.

After Lapid's remarks on 'Kashmir Files' set off a controversy, the Israeli envoy slammed the IFFI Jury Head in an open letter posted on his Twitter account. He also apologized for the conduct of his countryman at the 2022 IFFI in Goa.

(With inputs from ANI)