'His Leadership Critical In Fractured World': WEF Executive Lauds PM Modi, Calls India 'Bright Spot'

India is a bright spot amid the global crisis, World Economic Forum’s Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said while also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership “in a fractured world”. Schwab had, on Thursday, attended a reception at the India Lounge during the WEF Annual Meeting 2023.

Schwab also said that India is promoting just and equitable growth for all nations of the world, as it assumes the G20 presidency while also making “significant progress on the most pressing domestic challenges”.

"India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi's leadership is critical in this fractured world," Schwab said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The World Economic Forum values its nearly 40-years of collaborative history with India and looks forward to continued cooperation as it presides over the G20 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadersip, a statement released by the forum stated.

Multiple crises have “deepened divisions and fragmented the geopolitical landscape” as the delegates from world over meet for the Annual event of WEF at Davos, the statement further said.

Several leaders have argued during the meet that governments across the globe need to lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world by the end of this decade, even as they strive to address the current immediate and critical needs of their people.

The WEF’s programme simultaneously addresses immediate crises as well as long-term future challenges and also helps to set the scene for India’s G20 presidency, the statement said.

Schwab also informed that he met with India’s ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders.

"I commend the country's decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises," he added.

(With agency inputs)