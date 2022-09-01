Hinnamnor, Strongest Typhoon Of 2022, Is Now Moving At Speed Of 257 Kmph

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is currently threatening Japan's southern islands, is the strongest global storm of 2022.

As per the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the storm is currently packing sustained winds of about 160 miles (257 kilometers) per hour and has gusts over 195 miles per hour.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the storm has wind speed as high as 198 kilometres per hour near its centre, with gusts of up to 270 kilometres per hour, reported NHK World.

The typhoon is expected to become stationary over the seas south of Okinawa on Friday and then move north to come closer again to the prefecture. The officials have also issued a warning of violent winds and high waves while advising residents to stay alert for evacuation information issued by local municipalities.

Meanwhile, atmospheric conditions around Japan's main island of Honshu are unstable, as warm, moist air flows in from the south. Rain clouds are developing over some parts of the Tokai, Hokuriku, and Tohoku regions reported NHK World.

#Himawari8 Visible imagery of Super Typhoon #Hinnamnor as it once again reaches Category 5 intensity: https://t.co/0G7d3siiIG Note the presence of mesovortices rotating within the eye. pic.twitter.com/d6UmBQBG5c — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) September 1, 2022

The US JTWC forecasts that the meandering super typhoon will lose some of its strength over the coming days, reported Bloomberg.

Super Typhoon #Hinnamnor has been upgraded to a category 5 typhoon, the strongest storm worldwide thus far in 2022. pic.twitter.com/e13BSZCcp2 — Scott McClellan (@DSM4USA) August 30, 2022

According to the same report, things are somewhat quieter over in the Atlantic, where a sustained period of calm is putting the area between Africa and the Caribbean, known as Hurricane Alley, on course for its quietest August - typically the start of the hurricane season's most active phase - in 25 years.

The expanse of the ocean has only had two stormless Augusts in more than seven decades of record-keeping -- one in 1961 and the other in 1997, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University's seasonal storm forecast, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Reportedly, the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday said that Hinnamnor could be the strongest global storm of the year 2022.

Earlier, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center had earlier stated that Hinnamnor could lose steam in the days ahead.

However, as per the latest reports citing JTWC officials, Hinnamnor has regained Category 5 Super Typhoon status at 160 mph winds and 915 mb pressure.

