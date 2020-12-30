A Hindu temple was reportedly demolished and set on fire by an angry mob led by local clerics in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Hindu temple was reportedly demolished and set on fire by an angry mob led by local clerics in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video shared on social media shows a mob of over a hundred people destroying the walls and roofs of the temple, while smoke can be seen billowing from the ruined structure.

The mob was reportedly instigated from fiery speeches delivered during a rally organised by Jamiat Ulema-e Isla-Fazl (JUI-F) near the temple. The charged crowd then stormed the temple, set it ablaze and razed it to the ground, news agency ANI reported, quoting Daily mail, an English language Pakistan newspaper

The incident was condemned by several human rights activists based in Pakistan. Mubashir Zaidi, a journalist based in Pakistan, shared the video of the incident.

#BREAKING...A mob led by local clerics destroyed Hindu temple in Karak district of KP. Hindus obtained permission from the administration to extend the temple but local clerics arranged a mob to destroy the temple. Police & administration remained silent spectators @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/fL6J13YSGN — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, JUI-F KP Amir Maulana Ataur Rahman has said his party has nothing to do with the burning down of the temple as the incident took place after the rally.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja