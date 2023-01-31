Hindu Temple Defaced With Anti-India Graffiti In Canada, Third Attack Since July

AFTER attacks in Australia, a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton was allegedly defaced by Khalistani supporters on Monday with anti-India graffiti painted on the walls of the temple. The attack on Gauri Shankar Mandir has led to massive outrage among the Indian community in Canada. The Consulate General of India, while condemning this act of vandalism, said that the defacing of the temple “has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community” in Canada.

"The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities," the consulate office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The graffiti on the walls of the temple were apparently filled with hate directed towards India. Canadian authorities said that they are currently investigating the incident. This latest act of vandalism of a Hindu temple in Brampton is not the first of its kind. At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada since last July.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry, in September last year, had expressed concerns about the “sharp increase” in hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” in Canada. The Indian Government had asked the Canadian authorities to properly investigate such incidents.

There has been a 72 per cent increase in hate crimes against persons of religious, sexual, or racial minorities from 2019 to 2021, according to data collated by Canada’s national statistical office - Statistics Canada.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the defacing of the temple, which is a symbol of Indian heritage. "This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our city or country. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship," Brown tweeted.

The incident comes close to three Hindu temples being targeted in Australia with anti-India graffiti by Khalistani groups in the month of January alone. On Sunday, some men from pro-Khalistani groups assaulted Indians carrying the Indian flag in their hands. Later, a Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne was also defaced with anti-India graffiti.

Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra on Tuesday visited the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and condemned its "vandalization" by "pro-Khalistani elements." He also said that the "place of worship has always been revered by all communities and faiths."

Manpreet Vohra tweeted, "Visited the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne, a place of worship that has always been revered by all communities and faiths. That makes its vandalization with hate-filled grafitti by pro-Khalistani elements even more condemnable. Confident that they will not succeed."



(With Agencies Inputs)