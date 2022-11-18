Hindu Girl In Bangladesh Beheaded, Cut Into Pieces By Muslim Lover

After Shraddha Walkar's spine-chilling case shocked India, more and more such incidents are being reported from across the world and now a similar topic has been reported from Bangladesh. According to reports, a Hindu woman was allegedly beheaded by her married lover Abu Bakar. Rapid Action Battalion has now arrested the accused murderer.

Reportedly, Abu Bakar Siddiqui cut the body of his Hindu lover, Kavita Rani, into three pieces and threw them into the drain. He then beheaded Kavita Rani and chopped her hands, wrapped her in plastic polythene and threw it into the drain.

Voice of Bangladesh Hindus said in a tweet that on November 7, Hindu girl Kavita Rani was beheaded by her married lover Abu Bakar at Sonadanga in Khulna District, Bangladesh.

When Kavita Rani came to know that Abu Bakr was married, they quarrelled after which she was killed.

“When the girl discovered that Abu Bakar was married, they quarrelled. At that time, she was killed and beheaded,” the Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus said in a post.

Detailing more atrocities, the Twitter handle said that Naogaon District Judge Hasan Mahmudul Islam abused Hindus calling them 'Malaun'.

When India lost to England in India vs England match, judge Mahmudul Islam insulted Bangladeshi Hindus and Indian Hindus as malauns. Also, extremists vandalised the Goddess Kali idol at Shahid Bagh Vallabh Vishnu Maha Shamshan Kali Temple of Kaunia Upazila of Rangpur.

Earlier, a similar incident rocked India's Delhi when Aftab Ameen Poonawalla (28) confessed to investigators that he burnt the face of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to hide her identity. After killing her on May 18, Aftab chopped the body into 35 pieces in 10 hours and then burnt the face of the victim till it was unrecognisable. Meanwhile, police teams visited and conducted searches to recover the remains of Shraddha at Mehrauli forest and recovered the discarded body parts.

