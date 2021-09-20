Hindu family of poor farmers in Pakistan's Punjab province landed in trouble for drinking water from the mosque. The incident took place in the Basti Kahoor Khan city of Rahim Yar Khan District in Pakistan.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: In a mortifying incident, a Hindu family of poor farmers in Pakistan's Punjab province landed in trouble for drinking water. The Hindu family was tortured for taking water from a mosque tap. Some of the villagers held the family hostage and tormented them for allegedly" violating the sanctity" of the mosque.

ANI quoting Dawn news reported, furious villagers in Pakistan's Basti Kahoor Khan city of Rahim Yar Khan District held the family hostage and released hell on them by mistreating them.

Alam Ram Bheel, a resident of Basti Kahoor Khan in the city suburbs, was picking raw cotton along with his other family members, including his wife, in a field. When the family went outside a nearby mosque to fetch drinking water from a tap, some local landlords and their men beat them. When the family was returning home after unloading the picked cotton, the landlords held them hostage at their 'dera' (outhouse) and tortured them again, ANI reported citing Dawn.

According to reports, the Hindu family got released later with help of some Muslim residents in the city. Ram Bheel then went to Police but they refused to file a complaint. Bheel said the Airport police station did not register the case as the attackers were related to a local parliamentarian of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarian.

When Pakistan Police refused to register a formal complaint against the residents who tortured Bheel, Ram held a sit-in outside the police station, along with another clan member Peter Jhon Bheel to protest.

Peter Jhon Bheel who is also a member of the district peace committee said, that they approached PTI MNA Javed Warriach who helped them lodge the FIR. Jhon also mentioned him requesting other members of the district peace committee to call an emergency meeting over the issue but they did not take him seriously.

PTI's south Punjab minority wing secretary-general Yodhister Chohan told Dawn news that the incident was in his knowledge but due to the influence of a ruling party MP he preferred to stay away. District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz said that he was looking into the matter.

