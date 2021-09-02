Afghanistan Conflict: Speaking to an international news organisation, Anamullah Samangani, a member of Taliban's cultural commission, said that consultations for the new government are finalised and necessary discussions have been made for the cabinet.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Days after capturing the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan, the Taliban has confirmed that Hebatullah Akhundzada will be the supreme leader of the new government in the war-torn country. Speaking to an international news organisation, Anamullah Samangani, a member of Taliban's cultural commission, said that consultations for the new government are finalised and necessary discussions have been made for the cabinet.

"The Islamic government that we will announce will be a ... model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this," he told TOLOnews.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

1. Taliban has finalised consultations for the new government in Afghanistan. According to a report by TOLOnews, Taliban will also appoint a Prime Minister or a President who will work under Hebatullah Akhundzada.

2. TOLOnews report suggests that Taliban has also appointed police chiefs and governors for provinces and districts in Afghanistan.

3. However, the Islamists are yet to hold discussions over Afghanistan's new national flag or national anthem, suggest media reports.

4. Media reports also suggest that Taliban's government will be based on the Iranian model, where the supreme leader will be above the Prime Minister or President.

5. Meanwhile, the United States (US) has said that there is no rush to recognise the Taliban either by Washington or many of the countries that it has spoken to.

"It will be very dependent on their behaviour and whether they deliver on what the expectations are of the global community," said the White House in a statement.

6. A top US General has also said that Taliban continues to be a "ruthless group" and it remains to be seen if the organisation has changed or not.

"We don't know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen," said Joint US Chiefs Of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, as reported by news agency PTI.

"And as far as our dealings with them at that airfield or in the past year or so, in war, you do what you must in order to reduce risk to the mission and force, not what you necessarily want to do," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma