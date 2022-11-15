‘He's Fired’: Elon Musk To Engineer Who Corrected Him On Twitter

TWITTER’S new boss Elon Musk has fired yet another member of his micro-blogging platform team staff, that too via a tweet. The person whose employment has been terminated by Musk is an Android developer named Eric Frohnhoefer who had stated in his tweet that Musk's assessment of Twitter being slow as the app is doing ">1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render timelines," was wrong.

The war of words started between Elon Musk and his employee after Twitter's late boss, on Sunday night, tweeted, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

Later, Eric cited Musk's tweet and wrote, "I've spent ~6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can say that this is wrong."

Following this American billionaire asked Eric, "Then please correct me. What is the right number?" and also asked, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"

Meanwhile, another user reacted to the conversation between Musk and Eric and said

"I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev."

To this, Eric replied by tweeting, "Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email." Another user then chimed in and tagged Musk in his tweet, asking the billionaire, "with this kind of attitude, you probably don't want this guy on your team."

Musk responded to the same Twitter thread by simply saying, "He's fired."

Even since the Tesla CEO took control of Twitter, he has been laying of laying off employees and contractors including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Legal and even the Board of Directors of the micro-blogging platform.

Among his flurry decision, Twitter is seeing is the inclusion of the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription. However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertisers pulled back from the site.