Washington | Jagran News Desk: US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) expressed condolences and said that he is 'heartbroken' on the death of a police officer in a violent attack at the security check grounds of the US Capitol. The White House flag was also lowered to half-staff following the death of William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran killed on Friday afternoon after a man rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building.

"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life," Biden said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it," the President added.

"I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds," he said, adding that he has ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-mast.

USCP Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman said that US Capitol Police shot and killed a man who rammed a car into a security barrier outside the Capitol building on Friday, injuring one officer and killing another. The Capitol was on security lockdown, with no one allowed to enter or exit buildings, but they are allowed to move within the campus of buildings.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Pittman said. Evans had been a member of the USCP for 18 years and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit.

CNN quoted sources from the Federal and local law enforcement stating that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. The news outlet quoted one federal source stating that Green was 25 years old from Indiana.

Later the police said that lockdown was lifted and the USCP has cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should continue to follow police direction.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the investigation into the incident was ongoing. Investigators do not yet have a motive for the attack, but do not believe the incident was "terrorism-related" at this time, Chief Robert Contee of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan