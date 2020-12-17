The report also quoted the British medical regulator stating that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to medicine or food, should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be an alarming development related to the coronavirus vaccine, an Alaskan health worker suffered serious allergic reaction minutes after he was administered with the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine shot. However, the health of the person is said to be stable now, public health authorities said on Thursday (local time).

According to a report by Reuters, the adverse reaction in the Alaskan health worker after taking the vaccine shot was similar to two cases reported last week in the United Kingdom. The report also quoted the British medical regulator stating that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to medicine or food, should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the US Food and Drug Administration refuted the claim and said that most Americans having different types of allergies should be safe to receive Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine. The US FDA said that those who have previously suffered severe allergic reactions to the vaccine or the ingredients in this particular vaccine should avoid taking the shot.

Meanwhile, the Lindy Jones, the director of the emergency department in the capital Juneau, where the patient was treated, as quoted by Reuters said that the Alaskan patient, who got the vaccine shot, did not have a history of allergic reactions. The symptoms in the middle-aged patient resolved after being administered with allergy treatment epinephrine, Jones said.

The patient was still in Juneau's Bartlett Regional Hospital and being monitored on Wednesday. Pfizer said the vaccine comes with a clear warning that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of anaphylaxis, but it would update the labelling language for the vaccine if needed.

The administration of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine, BNT162b2, began on Monday in the United States of America, following emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)last week on individuals 16 years of age or older. Early doses have been set aside for healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Former FDA Chief Scientist Jesse Goodman called the allergic reaction concerning but said that more information must be known in order to better understand the risks. "What we need to know is what the denominator is - how many doses have been given? Is this going to be something that's going to be seen at a higher incidence with this vaccine than with others?" Goodman said, adding that, "We're going to have to find out those things to inform whether that changes recommendations or how this is used."

