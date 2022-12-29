Health Experts Say 'New Covid-19 Variants May Emerge' Amid Soaring Cases In China

Health experts have warned that an increase in Covid-19 cases in China could create a potential breeding ground for new strains to emerge. (Image: Reuters)

HEALTH experts have warned that an increase in Covid-19 cases in China as the nation relaxes its zero-Covid policies could create a potential breeding ground for new strains to emerge. Relaxing its major restriction on travelling which was imposed since the beginning of the pandemic, China, last week announced that incoming travellers would no longer have to quarantine from next year on January 8.

While China's National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped issuing a daily number of cases, the officials in several cities, as quoted by AFP, have estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have been infected in recent weeks. According to officials, hospitals and crematoriums have been flooded across the country.

Since the virus can now spread to over one-fifth of the world's population, other nations and experts fear China will become fertile ground for new variants. "The fact that 1.4 billion people are suddenly exposed to SARS-CoV-2 obviously creates conditions prone to emerging variants," Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, told AFP.

Watch Also:

This week, Bruno Lina, a virology professor at France's Lyon University, told the La Croix newspaper that China could become a "potential breeding ground for the virus".

Soumya Swaminathan, who served as the World Health Organization's chief scientist until November, stated that a large portion of the Chines population was vulnerable to infection as many elderly people have not been vaccinated or boosted. "We need to keep a close watch on any emerging concerning variants," she told, as AFP cited the Indian Express newspaper.

Meanwhile, in response to rising covid-19 cases in China, the United States, India, Japan, Malaysia and Italy have announced curbs on travellers citing a lack of a transparent date on the infections.

India has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, while Japan said it will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers and those who tested positive will be required to quarantine for several days, Reuters reported.

Last week, Xu Wenbo, head of the virus control institute at China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told media persons that more than 130 Omicron sublineages have been detected in China over the last three months. Among those were XXB and BQ.1 and their sublineages, which have been spreading in the US and several parts of Europe in recent months.