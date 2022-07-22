'He Is Entirely...': CIA Director Busts Myths Around Russian President Vladimir Putin's Health

The Central Intelligence Agency's Director (CIA) William Burns have given a clarity over the speculations being made about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health. Burns, while speaking about Putin's health, busted all the rumours saying that the Russian leader is "entirely too healthy".

The CIA Director, on being asked about the issue during a security forum in the United States said, "There are lots of rumors about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, while replying to a question at his daily briefing also dismissed all the anticipations calling them false reports. "Everything is fine with his health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question at his daily briefing.

"You know that Ukrainian information specialists, and American and British ones, have been throwing out various fakes about the state of the president's health in recent months-these are nothing but fakes," he added.

This comes after Putin coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday when Interfax news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during a visit to Iran on Wednesday. "It was very hot in Tehran yesterday, plus 38 (degrees Celsius), and the air conditioning was very strong there. "So I apologize," Putin, 69, was quoted as saying.

Earlier in June, a video shared by United Kingdom's Express triggered questions about his health. The Russian leader in the video was seen shaking his leg while standing near the podium at an award ceremony at the Kremlin.

Putin has always been in focus across the world ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Rumours have been making the round that the Russian President is seriously ill.

In May 2022, a Russian oligarch with close ties to the Russian leader was also recorded saying, "Putin is very ill with blood cancer".

(With agency inputs)