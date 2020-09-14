This virus is not from nature. This is based on the China Military Institute that discovered and owned some bad coronavirus named CC45 and ZXC41, the Chinese virologist claimed.

Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: In a sensational claim, a Chinese virologist has alleged that the dreadful COVID-19 infection is ‘man-made’ and was created in a Wuhan laboratory.

Speaking at an interview, the virologist, Dr Li-Meng, claimed that “the virus is not from nature” and dismissed reports it originated from the wet markets of Wuhan.

“This virus is not from nature. This is based on the China Military Institute that discovered and owned some bad coronavirus named CC45 and ZXC41. Based on that, after lab modification becomes a novel virus,” she said in the interview, as reported by Hindustan Times

During her interview, Dr Li-Meng claimed that she researched a new "SARS-like" virus in Wuhan while she was working at Hong Kong's School of Public Health. However, she claimed that her supervisor told her to “maintain silence or else she would be made to disappear”.

“No one responded, people are scared of the government and they are waiting to collaborate with the government and WHO to get more benefits to become safe but this is [was] something urgent,” Hindustan Times quoted Dr Li-Meng as saying.

Dr Li-Meng further said that she is working on a report which will prove that the COVID-19 virus is man-made and was created in a Wuhan laboratory. The report, she said, that will be published very soon.

“The genome sequence is like our human fingerprint. So, based on this you can recognise and identify this thing. So, I used the evidence existing in the genome sequence of Sars-CoV-2 to tell people why this came from China, why they are the only one who made it,” she said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“You can check, identify and verify it by yourself. It is the critical thing for us to know the origins of the virus. If not, it will be life threatening for everyone,” she added.

The novel coronavirus originated from China’s Wuhan in December last year. However, several conspiracy theorists have claimed that the dreadful infection is man-made. Though, researchers have claimed that “analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus”.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma