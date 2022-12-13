Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberations Enter Second Week With No Verdict In Sight

Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial have now entered their second week with no verdict in sight. Members of the jury in this case started deliberating in the matter on December 2, 2022. The jurors had deliberated over the evidences in this case for nearly 30 hours on Monday before they left the courthouse. They got back to deliberating the case at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Many have noted that the 12-person jury in this case about sexual malpractices, misconduct, and molestation only has four women and eight men. A tall task of poring through hefty amounts of evidences and testimonies of 50 witnesses is cut out for the jurors. The trial has already spanned two months which included the time spent on jury selection. Jury members in the US are apparently selected randomly.

6-12 common citizens of a judicial district in the US are made jurors in particular cases. After examining the the evidences and arguments of both sides, they deliberate and give the final judgement. There are no limits on the time jurors can take for deliberating.

Four persons have acussed Weinstein of five counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape, taking the total to seven felony charges. To reach a verdict all jurors must be unanimous on each count.

Currently it is not clear what the jury is focused or stuck on as they have not submitted any question or notes to the district judge. No information in this regard is available in the public domain.

One of the jurors in the case had even asked to be excused from the case, citing a vacation as the reason. The juror had said that the vacation was planned for this week. The judge declined to entertain this request from the juror when the defense objected.

Weinstein is facing 60 years of life in prison in this case, on top of the 23-years sentence he is already serving after being convicted in New York in 2020 on similar charges. Once the titan of Hollywood, with connections as high as presidents and the British Royals, Weinstein was shifted to Los Angeles in 2021 to face charges there. He has been held in a medical unit of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

(With agency inputs)