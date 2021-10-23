New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United Nations Day is annually observed on October 24, to mark the official establishment of the organisation in 1945. UN is an international organisation whose primary role is to look after the world's security and peace. Also, it plays an integral role in developing friendly relations among countries. It was in 1947, the United Nations General Assembly declared this day, to mark the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations. It said, " it shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for" its work.

The 'United Nations' name was coined by the United States, President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The name was first used in the Declaration of the United Nations on January 1, 1942, during the Second World War.

United Nations Day 2021: Wishes

Happy United Nations Day to all the officials of the UN who work tirelessly for the betterment of the living conditions of the underprivileged people in the world.

Poverty is one of the major issues that the United Nations hope to eradicate. Can we be brave and human enough to feed that one hungry kid that sleeps down the street? Long live humanity and long live the United Nations!

The 24th of October is here and let’s all wish the United Nations continues to save the world and prevent wars. Happy United Nations Day!

Let’s take a pledge to repair the broken, to cure the injured, to uplift the downtrodden, to fix the damaged and to make the world a better place to live as a united nation. Happy United Nations Day everybody!

With the rise in terrorism and the rise in distrust among people, all the best we can do is to have faith in humanity and be kind to one another so that we realize that we are in the fight together. Happy United Nations Day to all!

The United Nations Day is a great reminder of why the UN was created in the first place. Let us honour the achievements of the UN and promote humanity. Happy United Nations Day!

Despite the obstacles, the United Nations never give up. Here’s to being inspired by their dedication to making the world a better place to live. Happy United Nations Day!

The 24th of October is just around the corner. Let’s remember the organization of the United Nations that was formed on this day to promote peace and harmony among all the nations of the world. Happy United Nations Day!

United Nations Day 2021: Quotes

“We have actively sought and are actively seeking to make the United Nations an effective instrument of international cooperation” — Dean Acheson.

“The United Nations, whose membership comprises almost all the states in the world, is founded on the principle of the equal worth of every human being.” — Kofi Annan.

The global work of the United Nations is not without reason compared to that of a family — striving for a common goal in concert with all members for a better future. — Kofi Annan.

“More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together. And that, my friends, is why we have the United Nations.” — Kofi Annan.

“There are millions of people all over the world, right now, who are looking to the United Nations for protection and redress against the violation of their rights and deprivation of their freedoms.” — Louise Arbour.

“Today, we have more than 110,000 men and women deployed in conflict zones around the world. They come from nearly 120 countries … Thanks to their efforts, life-saving humanitarian assistance can be delivered and economic development can begin.” — Ban Ki-moon.

United Nations Day 2021: Messages

Let’s remember all the achievements of the United Nations as it strives to make the world a better place. Happy United Nations Day!

The global climate is changing drastically and all we can do is chase the change with its remedies as fast as we can. Here’s to never giving up on the world. Happy United Nations Day!

The UN exists to improve the lives of the people who are treated unfairly across the globe. We respect and honour its services and wish everybody a Happy United Nations Day!

Thanks to the UN, we have an organization that reminds us that all the nations of the world are united in the battle against terrorism and the quest to find peace. Happy United Nations Day!

How can we live in peace when we know our brothers and sisters are being treated cruelly and are being deprived of their basic human rights? Let’s take a vow to never turn blind to cruelty and injustice. Happy United Nations Day!

The basic idea behind the existence of the UN is to secure a good life for the upcoming generations. Wishing it all the best and a very Happy United Nations Day!

Humanity and kindness are the two rare qualities that need to be appreciated more. The organization that resonates with these two qualities are The United Nations. Happy United Nations Day!

