'Happy To Share...': Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Expecting Third Child

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are all ready to become parents again, the Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Zuckerberg posted his picture along with Priscilla and wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year”. The duo is parents to two daughters- Maxima, who is 6-year-old and August, who is 5-year-old and is expecting their third girl child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Earlier, Zuckerberg wrote a letter to his daughter and talked about hope and the world becoming a better place. In the Facebook post he wrote, "Dear Max, Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future. Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully. You've already given us a reason to reflect on the world we hope you live in."

He added, "Like all parents, we want you to grow up in a world better than ours today." He also talked about how the world is getting better even when the news, most of the time is about what's going wrong. "While headlines often focus on what's wrong, in many ways the world is getting better. Health is improving. Poverty is shrinking. Knowledge is growing. People are connecting. Technological progress in every field means your life should be dramatically better than ours today," the post added.

The log post concluded with, "Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children. We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world."

Meanwhile, Zukerberg along with his wife Priscilla also launched the ‘Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’ in 2015 with an investment of 99 percent of the couple's wealth from their Facebook shares over their lifetime. The main aim of the initiative is "to help solve some of society’s toughest challenges" like eradicating disease and improving education and addressing the needs of local communities. The official website of the initiative reads, "Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone."

Meanwhile, the duo started dating back in 2003 after they met at Harvard University and tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in May 2012.