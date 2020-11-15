US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other world leaders have extended their greetings to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and millions of people across the world, who celebrated 'Festival of Light' Diwali.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak (sic)," Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

Kamala Harris, who is a native of India and daughter of a Hindu mother from Tamil Nadu, also took to Twitter to send her Diwali wishes to those celebrating the festival.

"Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year," she wrote on Twitter last night.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a video statement on Twitter to wish people on Diwali. He also praised British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for going out of the way to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas! I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic," Johnson said.

Besides them, US President Donald Trump also wished Happy Diwali to people across the world. Trump tweeted a photo of him lighting a 'Diya (lamp)' inside the White House. The US President was surrounded by the Indian-American community.

