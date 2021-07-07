Following President Jovonel's assassination, the interim Prime Minister (known as Premier in Haiti) expressed confidence that the security situation is under control in the Caribbean nation.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Haiti's President Jovonel Moïse was assassinated on Wednesday, Caribbean nation's interim Prime Minister said in a media statement. President Jovonel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence on Wednesday, Associated Press reported.

First Lady Martine Moïse was injured in the attack and remains hospitalised, interim Premier Claude Joseph informed in a media statement, adding the attack was a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.” The Premier, while giving the specifics of the attack, said that the president's house was attacked by unidentified armed men at 01 (local time); 10:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Assassinated prez ruled by decree

Now assassinated president was ruling by decree for last two years, that enabled him to stick to a style of governance allowing quick, unchallenged enacting of laws and thus increasing political instability in the country. In recent months, the opposition had demanded Jovonel to step down.

Democracy and Republic will win: Interim Haiti PM

Following President Jovonel's assassination, the interim Prime Minister (known as Premier in Haiti) expressed confidence that the security situation is under control in the Caribbean nation.

“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti,” Joseph said in a statement from his office. “Democracy and the republic will win,” he added.

Horrific crime: White House on Haiti President's assassination

The White House called the assassination “horrific” and “tragic”, the spokesperson Jen Psaki said in an interview on MSNBC. Jen added that US President Joe Biden will be briefed on the situation later.

“The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragic tragedy. It’s a horrific crime and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed,” The White House spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNN.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma