Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, who recently made his public appearance in Kandahar amid rumours of deaths, has warned the militants against "infiltrators and turncoats" in Afghanistan, saying they could "destabilise" the new regime in the war-ravaged country.

Expressing concerns over the alleged 'threat', Akhundzada in a written public statement has asked the Taliban leaders and militants to "purge their ranks" and take appropriate steps against those trying to destabilise the Afghan government.

"All those elders of their groups must look inside their ranks and see if there is any unknown entity working against the will of the government, which must be eradicated as soon as possible," he said in a statement, as reported by Hindustan Times. "Whatever wrong happens, the elder will be responsible for the consequences of the actions in this world and in the afterlife".

Akhundzada's warning comes at a time when the Taliban's relationship with Pakistan has been hit after Islamabad threatened to stop the transit of the Afghans across the Durand Line if the new Afghan regime "failed to accept the fence being constructed along the border".

According to a report by The Singapore Post, Pakistan is "arm-twisting" the Taliban to accept the Durand Line. The report claimed that the Taliban is miffed by this "blackmail" by Pakistan, but has made it clear that such conditions on the Durand Line are unacceptable.

The Durand Line divides the traditional Pashtun homelands in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The border was mainly porous until recently fenced and heavily guarded due to the tribal, linguistic, social, and economic ties.

Afghanistan has refused to recognise the Durand Line as an international border which is a disputed boundary for several reasons. Pashtuns in Pakistan and Afghanistan believe that the Durand Line has divided and separated them from their families. As per The Singapore Post report, the area around the Durand Line is home to nearly 35 million Afghans.

On the other hand, Pakistan, especially its Army, consider the Durand Line as critical to its survival as a Punjabi-dominated Sunni country. The Pakistani Army has also fenced the whole area, but the move has become a point of conflict between Kabul and Islamabad.

Pakistan believed that the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan will help it fence the region easily. However, the new Afghan regime has refused to make any commitment on the issue so far despite Pakistan making it clear at the outset that it could become a stumbling block in their relationship.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma