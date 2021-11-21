New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has decided to conduct a third H-1B visa lottery to reach the numerical cap for fiscal 2022. USCIS said on Friday (November 19) that it has determined that it needs to select additional registrations in order to reach the FY2022 numerical allocations, including the advanced degree exemption.

"On Nov. 19, we selected from among previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process. The petition filing period based on registrations selected on Nov. 19 will begin on Nov. 22, 2021, and close on Feb. 23, 2022," USCIS said in a statement.

"Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details about when and where to file," it added.

This move is quite unexpected as the USCIS receives enough applications after the first round of selections are done. The agency conducted a second round in July 2021 since it did not receive enough applications after the first lottery.

Those selected for FY22 would be eligible to work from October 2022. USCIS issues 65,000 new H-1B visas every year, with 20,000 more reserved for applicants who completed their Masters in the US.

"We conducted an initial selection in March 2021. The initial filing period for those with selected registrations for FY 2022 was from April 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021. Per regulation, we take into account historical data related to approvals, denials, revocations, and other relevant factors to calculate the number of registrations needed to meet the H-1B numerical allocations for a given fiscal year. Only those petitioners with selected registrations for FY 2022 are eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions," the agency said.

Also, the immigration agency follows an October to September year. A second lottery was conducted to meet the numerical limit shortly before the window for next year opened. The agency received 2,75,000 applications for FY21 out of which 67 per cent were Indians.

