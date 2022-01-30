New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The registrations for H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2023 would start from March 1 in 2022 and will end on March 18, 2022. The H-1B visas are work permit that allows workers from foreign countries to go to the States and work for American companies.

In a press release, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said during the registration period prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to complete and submit their registrations using the online H-1B registration system.

"USCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B cap. This number is used solely to track registrations; you cannot use this number to track your case status in Case Status Online," it said.

Here's everything you need to know about the registrations process of H-1B Visas:

-Prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary.

-Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations (U.S. employers and U.S. agents, collectively known as "registrants") will use a "registrant" account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern on Feb. 21.

-Representatives may add clients to their accounts at any time, but both representatives and registrants must wait until March 1 to enter beneficiary information and submit the registration with the $10 fee.

-Prospective petitioners or their representatives will be able to submit registrations for multiple beneficiaries in a single online session. Through the account, they will be able to prepare, edit, and store draft registrations prior to the final payment and submission of each registration.

-Prospective petitioners will be selected "randomly if we receive enough registrations" by March 18, and selection notifications via users' myUSCIS online accounts will be sent to account holders by March 31.

As per data, the US issues 65,000 new H-1B visas with another 20,000 reserved for US Masters' degree holders. India is the biggest beneficiary of work visas as they receive about 70 percent of the new visas issued each year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh