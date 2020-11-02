At least 32 people were killed after an armed group opened fire at civilians in Ethiopia’s Oromia region on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 32 people were killed after an armed group opened fire at civilians in Ethiopia’s Oromia region on Sunday. The killings were carried out on Sunday by an armed group called OLF Shane in the Western Wollega Zone of Oromiya region, administrator Elias Umeta told Reuters. “We buried today 32 of them. About 700 to 750 people were also displaced from the area,” he said.

OLF Shane split from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahemd took office in 2018. Sporadic violence has rocked Ethiopia since then.

OLF Shane says it is fighting for the right of the Oromos, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia. But there was no immediate known motive for the killings, Umeta said. "They were executed after they were told by the armed group they want to have a meeting with them," he said.

The National Movement of Amhara (NAMA), another opposition party of Ethiopia, said the perpetrators of Sunday’s attack appeared to have targeted members of the Amhara ethnic group, Ethiopia’s second-largest.

“The government has failed in its duty to protect the safety of citizens,” Dessalegn Chanie, a senior member of NAMA, told The Associated Press, adding that Ethiopia’s language-based federal system is the main cause for the killings.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha