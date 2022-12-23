Gunman Opens Fire In Central Paris, 3 Killed, 3 Injured; Suspect Arrested

A 69-year-old gunman opened fire in a central district of Paris and killed at least two, wounded four others. He has now been arrested.

By Nikhil
Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2022 06:26 PM IST
Minute Read
A 69-year-old gunman opened fire in Paris's 10th arrondissement killing at least to people. (Image Credit: Twitter)

AT LEAST three people were killed while three others were injured in an incident of firing in a central district of the French capital Paris. According to a report by Reuters, the 69-year-old attacker has been arrested by the cops. This incident occurred in Paris’s 10th arrondissement, reported Reuters.

Friday's shooting incident in Paris took place at a local Kurdish centre, the mayor of the city's 10th arrondissement told journalists, as quoted by Reuters.

"The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.

AFP quoted a shopkeeper in the area saying she had heard seven or eight shots in Rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement. She added, "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside".

A French TV network, BFM TV, quoted Paris police as saying that they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area. The alleged shooter's motives were not immediately clear, according to a Reuters report.

Reuters quoted prosecutors saying that they are looking into possible racist motive behind the attack. 

"It was the Kurds who were targeted", said Juan-Golan Eliberg a local artist who works at the Kurdish centre, as quoted by Reuters.

According to BFM TV the man arrested in a shooting incident in Paris on Friday was known to French authorities. He had attacked a migrant camp one year ago, BFM TV reported on Friday. 

(With agency inputs)

