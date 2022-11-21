Gujarat Election: PM Jeers At Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Rakes Up Morbi Tragedy, AAP Claims Win

The top leaders of all the political parties are campaigning to gain electoral mileage in the state.

WITH only one week until voting in the BJP stronghold of Gujarat, all of the major parties running in the state are having regular rallies, and the political brawl has picked up the pace.

Prime Minister Narendra addressed three rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in Jabusar, Surendranagar, and Navsari. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, came for the rally in Gujarat. Rahul held two rallies in Surat and Rajkot and requested that people cast their votes in his favour.

The BJP leaders are attempting to garner votes on their development agenda as well as previous work. In an attempt to address the Saffron Brigade's development projects, PM Modi stated that there was a time when Gujarat did not manufacture cycles, but now the state manufactures planes.Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, she said those thrown out of power are embarking on yatras to reclaim power.

Rahul Gandhi, in his first rally in the state, questioned why no action was taken against those responsible for the Morbi tragedy. He also said that he is sad that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not passing through Gujarat.

Rahul also lashed out at the Saffron Brigade, accusing them of not assisting in spite of demonetization and the wrong implementation of GST that have hurt small businesses. He also stated that the country's youth will never be able to obtain the jobs that they desire.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting for the first time in the state, claimed that the BJP and Congress are losing in the state and the AAP is winning. He also targeted young voters, accusing the state's ruling party of repeatedly cancelling exams and selling the papers.

The top leaders of all the political parties are campaigning to gain electoral mileage in the state.

The state will vote on December 1 and December 5. The counting will take place on December 8.