‘Ground-Breaking Milestone’: US President Joe Biden On Rishi Sunak’s Ascent To UK PM

REACTING to the ascent of Rishi Sunak as the first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister, US president Joe Biden on Monday said it was “pretty astounding” and a “ground-breaking milestone”. Sunak is all set to be the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom replacing his once-leadership rival Liz Truss as he was named the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday.

This came while hosting a Diwali reception at the White House. "We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters," Biden said. White House on Monday hosted the biggest Diwali reception which also saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

Soon after Sunak won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Monday, he has been receiving wishes and congratulations from all across the world. NR Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder and father-in-law of Sunak, congratulated him and said, “We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Bollywood superstar Big B also took to his Instagram and dropped a picture which he captioned, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country."

This did not end there, earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across the political spectrum congratulated him. “Rishi Sunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Congratulations and good wishes Rishi Sunak on becoming UK PM.” Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister also took to a microblogging site to wish Sunak hon his victory. "Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe. My best wishes toRishi Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully.”

Liz Truss will hold a final cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning before submitting her resignation to King Charles III, who will then appoint Sunak as PM, Downing Street said.