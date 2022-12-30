Greta Thunberg Takes 'Pizza Box' Jibe At Andrew Tate After His Arrest In Romania On Rape Charges

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the DIICOT (Image Credits: Reuters)

SWEDISH environmental activist Greta Thunberg took a fresh swipe at the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who was arrested on Friday along with his brother in link to an investigation in a human trafficking and rape case.

Taking to Twitter Thunberg wrote, "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes", referring to the reports that Romanian police were tipped to Tate's location in Bucharest after he posted a video of himself sitting beside a Jerry Pizza box.

Tate, who is banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, along with his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April. They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said as quoted by the news agency Reuters.

"They would have gained important sums of money." Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Tate has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

Meanwhile, Thunberg and Tate were recently in the headlines after the latter tagged Thunberg in a tweet about his 33 vehicles and their emissions, which contribute to pollution, according to New York Post.

Taking to Twitter, Tate wrote, "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

To which, Thunberg responded with a stinging jab and wrote "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldi*kenergy@getalife.com," she replied in a quote tweet.

Several netizens were amused by the Swedish activist's remark.

