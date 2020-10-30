Reports suggest that several buildings were damaged by the mini-tsunami but no casualties have been reported so far.

Athens (Greece) | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on Friday triggered mini-tsunami in Greece and Turkey, causing damage to a number of building. According to initial reports, several buildings and homes were damaged by the mini-tsunami. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that epicentre of the earthquake was around 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km. However, the US Geological Survey has said that the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.

The Turkish government has informed that six buildings have collapsed in Izmir province which also incudes the city. However, the city's mayor Tunc Soyer has reportedly informed that 20 buildings have collapsed so far.

"Some of our fellow citizens are stuck in the rubble," said Environment Minister Murat Kurum, as reported by news agency AFP.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the other hand, has tweeted that he was ready to help "with all the means available to our state".

Meanwhile, several buildings were also damaged by the mini-tsunami in Greece, forcing people to rush on the streets in panic. The officials have informed that the "walls of some houses have crumbled and several buildings are damaged" in the mini-tsunami.

"It was chaos. We have never experienced anything like this," AFP quoted Samos' deputy mayor Giorgos Dionysiou as saying.

Greece and Turkey are both situated in one of the world's most active earthquake zones. In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's northwest, killing more than 17,000 people, including 1,000 in Istanbul. Another quake in 2011 in the southeastern province of Van resulted in more than 600 deaths. In Greece, the last deadly quake killed two people on the island of Kos, near Samos, in July 2017.

(With AFP inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma