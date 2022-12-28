Great Niagara Falls Turns Into Ice As 'Blizzard Of The Century' Hits US | Watch

The Blizzard of the century or the 'Bomb Cyclone' has wreaked havoc in the United States and especially in the Western New York states. Niagara falls have now frozen and several videos and photos have emerged on the internet that shows the falls turning into a winter wonderland.

Now, a viral video of Niagara Falls that has surfaced on the internet has shows parts of the falls frozen, the sheer volume of water that gushing over, combined with the constant movement of the raging liquid, ensures that they almost never completely freeze, the New York Post said.

Meanwhile, the region in and around Buffalo, New York, downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario emerged as ground zero for an Arctic deep freeze and a massive winter storm that extended over most of the United States last week and through the Christmas holiday as far south as the Mexican border.

The first week of 2014 in #Ontario, #Canada had nights 20 degrees below zero and a windchill of 40 below zero, that is in Fahrenheit! pic.twitter.com/rFI7Zr4GbF — Escondido Weather Observer (CoCoRaHs: CA-SD-197) (@KCAESCON230) December 23, 2022

Confirmed storm-related deaths in New York's Erie and Niagara counties rose to 32 on Tuesday, officials said, as snowfall began to taper off. Emergency crews continued locating and removing vehicles left buried under mounds of snow and drifts several feet high.

Some of the dead were found frozen in cars, others in snowbanks outdoors, while some died in medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest while shovelling snow.

Nationwide, at least 60 people died in weather-related incidents in recent days, NBC News reported.

In and around Buffalo, up to 52 inches of snow fell over four days, and a bit more was expected by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The situation was expected to change dramatically. The NWS forecast a rapid thaw later this week, with spring-like temperatures well above freezing and well above normal, accompanied by rain that could unleash flooding.