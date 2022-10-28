Govt Rules For Twitter Remain Unchanged, Says IT Ministry After Elon Musk Takeover

India is among the countries which has one of the highest active Twitter users.(Image Credit: Reuters)

Indian government rules for social media will remain the same for everyone, including Twitter, despite the change in ownership of the microblogging site. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised on the fact that the country’s regulations will not change for Twitter after its takeover by Elon Musk.

On the question of ownership change, the minister said, "How does it matter to government who owns what? Our laws and rules are applicable to platforms regardless of who owns it or who doesn't own it.”

The world's richest man and Tesla chief has become the new owner of social media giant and microblogging site Twitter. Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, fired top executives, including the India-origin chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk has always talked about free speech and his earlier tweets advocated the removal of censorship on various accounts. He has spoken against blocking of accounts of several people and celebrities over hate speech and for sharing fake informations. Under Vijaya Gadde’s supervision, Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was also banned.

In India, actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was also blocked for spreading hate and abusive behaviour. She took to Instagram on Friday to hail the news about Musk's takeover of the microblogging site.

On her Instagram story, Kangana reshared a fan’s post in which he asked Musk to restore her account. The world’s richest man in April made an unsolicited take-it-or-leave-it 44 billion dollar takeover offer.

It is an undeniable fact that India is a prominent social media market and Twitter is no exception. There are millions of users of Twitter in India. But recently, the social media giant had had a confrontation with the Government Of India over the new IT rules.

Tesla chief himself had standoffs with the government over import duties. Tesla wants higher import duties slashed, a move which is opposed by local companies. Starlink satellite, part of Musk’s SpaceX, was restricted in November 2021, from accepting pre-orders for its satellite broadband services in India without a licence.

In India, Twitter is widely used by politicians, journalists, activists and prominent figures for collecting and disseminating the information around the world. After getting news that digital media platforms were acting arbitrarily in pulling down content and 'de-platforming' them, the government made said social media companies cannot undermine the constitutional rights of citizens, and that internet must be a safe, secure and trusted place with all platforms accountable to their users.

The government has said its IT rules aim to make social media platforms more responsible for the content hosted on their platforms. The IT rules makes it mandatory for the digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and actions taken.