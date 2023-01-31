Google Employee Sacked During Parental Leave, Says 'Was Feeding New Born At 2 AM'

IN THE Last few days, big firms have laid off thousands of employees in what is being termed one of the biggest layoffs in the IT industry. Recently, tech giant Google laid off around 12,000 employees or about 6 per cent of its global workforce. Following the layoffs, now many employees are coming forward with stories of the insensitive manner in which they were handed virtual pink slips.

A Lawyer from Los Angeles shared a story on Linked and revealed how he was fired from Google. Nicholas Dufau said that he received the pink slip from the company at 2 am while he was feeding his newborn child. Dufau was on paternity leave after the birth of his daughter on January 17.

Taking to Linkedin, Dufau wrote, "Last Tuesday morning at 2 am, I became a father. The next day, my Google teammates showered me with heart emojis and virtual confetti, wishing me well on my paternity leave. On Friday morning at 2 am while feeding my infant, I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts. I had been laid off via automated email."

"And so last week marked the end of my 6-month stint at Google where I worked on a team packed with intelligent, driven, and kind folks who welcomed me into their Google family. They reassured me that the company was one that treasured its employees and encouraged me to take the full extent of my parental leave to cherish this precious time with my family. I had never been so thankful to find myself on a team that valued me as a person," he added.

"Every layoff hurts—the timing of this experience, however, not only made me feel acutely expendable, it made me feel naive. Fortunately, many of my former colleagues have reached out with warmest wishes and sympathies, all, while they continue to navigate what I'm sure, are tumultuous times at Google. And of course, my saintly wife and miraculous daughter have been here to lift my spirits and give me comfort. They have shown me that whatever difficulties I may be facing, I still have so much more to be thankful for. #google," Dufau concluded his post.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai after announcing the layoffs said that the company had undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that the people and roles are aligned with the highest priorities of the company. “To the Googlers who are leaving us: Thank you for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere. Your contributions have been invaluable and we are grateful for them,” it added.