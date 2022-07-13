Google Doodle Celebrates 'Deepest Images Of Universe' Taken By James Webb Telescope

Google on Wednesday celebrated the "deepest and sharpest" images captured by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) James Webb Telescope through a 'Doodle'. James Webb-also called the JWST or Webb surprised everyone by giving the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured. NASA released images taken from its most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.

US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) released the pictures taken by Webb. "It’s hard to even fathom," Biden said. Meanwhile, the first image revealed the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. Webb's First Deep Field is a composite made from different images taken at different wavelengths. It was made using images taken with the Near-Infrared Camera(NIRCam).

The pictures taken by the telescope were also on display on Tuesday at the Times Square Screens in New York City. It showed the first full-colour images taken by Webb. According to the space agency, the "Cosmic Cliffs" are seen in the new images and many baby stars that were previously hidden can also be witnessed, allowing "a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation".

The compact galaxy group was first discovered in 1787 and it is located 290 million light-years away in the constellation Pegasus. Four of the five galaxies in the group "are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters", informed NASA.

NASA also explained that the new details from Webb will give us clarity on how the stars evolve and influence the environment. "The new details from Webb will transform our understanding of how stars evolve and influence their environments," it said.

The new observatory is a joint project of the US, European and Canadian space agencies. It has been specially tuned to see the sky in the infrared - that's light at longer wavelengths than can be sensed by our eyes.



(With Agency inputs)