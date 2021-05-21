The United States and United Kingdom (UK), the places where world’s most credible vaccine formulas came into being stand at seventh and tenth place respectively in terms of vaccine shots inoculated. Read more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As part of the world steadily moves to resume what life was before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, global vaccination charts went beyond 1.59 billion doses on Thursday May 21.

According to Covid-19 vaccination tracker of New York Times, every fifth person in the world has now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine with current vaccination status standing at 21 persons per 100 people. This means that close to 15 per cent of the world’s population has received at least one vaccine shot.

However, it’s the disparity in vaccinations that has become a global cause of concern. Experts have suggested in major international dailies that the inability of Covax initiative of GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) to deliver vaccine shots into low and middle-income countries has only helped in slowing down the vaccination pace in regions involving countries in Africa and Latin America.

UAE, Israel top inoculators, India at 49th place

According to NYT’s Covid-19 vaccination tracker, United Arab Emirates (121 jabs per 100 people) continues to be most jabbed nation in the world followed by Israel (117 jabs) and Bahrain (93 jabs). The United States and United Kingdom (UK), the places where world’s most credible vaccine formulas came into being stand at seventh and tenth place respectively in terms of vaccine shots inoculated. India, with 14 shots given per 100 people stands at 49th place in terms of vaccine shots inoculated.

Nepal fares the best in India’s neighbourhood, Pakistan-Afghanistan fare worst

In India’s neighbourhood, Nepal (8.9 jabs per 100 people) is currently the 58th most inoculated country followed by Sri Lanka(61st; 7.8 jabs per 100 people)), Bangladesh (66th; 5.9 jabs per 100 people), Myanmar (70th; 4.7 jabs per 100 people), Pakistan ( 87th; 2.2 jabs per 100 people) and Afghanistan(94th; 1.1 jabs per 100 people).

