Global Economy To Faces Tougher Year In 2023, Recession Will Hit A Third Of The World: IMF Chief

THE INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that 2023 will be tougher than last year as a third of the global economy will be in recession this year, PTI reported. She said the United States, European Union and China will see their economies slow down in 2023.

The statement from Georgieva came on Sunday during a CBS news programme "Face the Nation." This comes amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine showing no signs of the end of a war which took place since the beginning of 2022, with spiralling inflation, higher interest rates and the surge in coronavirus infections in China fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The IMF chief asserted that those countries which are not in a recession this year can face situations like a recession. "We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession. The year 2023 will be tougher than last year because the economies of the US, the EU and China will slow down. Even in countries that are not in recession, it would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people," Georgieva said on the news programme.

In October last year, the IMF trimmed its growth forecast for 2023. "Global growth is forecast to slow from 6 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,", it said, PTI reported.

IMF chief 2023 will also be tougher for China and it will impact the negative growth of the country. "For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she added.

President Xi Jinping on Saturday called in a New Year's address for more effort and unity as China enters a "new phase." "For the first time in 40 years, China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth," Georgieva, as cited by Reuters, said.