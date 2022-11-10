‘Giant Red Wave Didn't Happen’: Joe Biden After Strong Show By Democrats In US Midterm Polls

CALLING the mid-term elections a “Good Day” for democracy, US President Joe Biden took a dig at Republicans stating that the "Giant Red Wave” did not happen. He said Republicans were quite hopeful for in the mid-term polls.

This came during the address at the mid-term polls, “Our Democracy has been tested in recent years, but with the votes of American people, we have proved once again that it's Democracy who we are," Biden, as quoted by a news agency ANI said.

He further clarified his remark on mid-term polls, saying the whole result is yet to know but as the press and pundits predicted the “Red Wave” did not happen. He said the Democrats also did lose seats but the loss is lesser than what was being expected by many.

"Many good Democrats were not able to win, but still we lost fewer seats than a Democratic President in last 40 years. Also, we had the best mid-term for governors since 1986," he further said.

Additionally, Biden made fun of Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and former President Donald Trump when asked who would be more competitive in the general election, Biden responded that it would be fun watching them take on each other.

However, Biden gave the impression that he would decide in early 2023 whether to seek reelection. The president emphasised that he plans to run for office again, but he doesn't feel pressure to declare his candidacy regardless of whether former President Trump declares a second run for the White House.

Meanwhile, the US President also expressed optimism on the potential prisoner swap for securing the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden said.

Earlier on Tuesday, electors in the US cast ballots to determine which party would rule the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to recent statistics, Republicans are in the lead in 186 seats in the House of Representatives, while Democrats are in the lead in 162 seats. According to CNN predictions, the Senate race is now in a dead heat with both parties holding a lead of 46 seats.