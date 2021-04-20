This comes a day after the United Kingdom (UK) added India to its travel 'red list' banning travel to and from India as a precautionary basis after the UK reported 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India, the United States (US) government on Tuesday advised its people not to travel to the country as the COVID cases here are on an exponential rise. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)said that even the fully vaccinated people are posed as a threat to spread new variants or to contract COVID mutations in India and advises its citizens to avoid any travel to India.

In a statement, the CDC said: "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands."

The CDC also issued travel recommendations for fully vaccinated travellers which stated: "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States."

This comes a day after the United Kingdom (UK) added India to its travel 'red list' banning travel to and from India as a precautionary basis after the UK reported 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India. The UK imposes an effective travel ban and compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine for any returning UK and Irish residents from the countries on the travel red list.

Apart from the UK and USA, countries like Pakistan and New Zealand have also banned travellers from India in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases here. Pakistan, on Monday, announced that its banning travellers from India for two weeks on all routes -- air, road and rail.

"The forum decided to place India in the list of Category C countries for two weeks. There will be a ban on inbound passengers coming from India via air and land routes," the statement from Pakistani authorities read.

Meanwhile, New Zealand had already banned travellers from India, including its own citizens for a period of three weeks till April 28. New Zealand, which has been able to eliminate Coronavirus spread among its people, had been reporting the arrival of Covid-19 positive passengers from India, forcing the country to ban the arrival of Indian passengers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan