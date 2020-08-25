Without AIP systems, submarines are supposed to come over the surface of the sea every second or third day. With the AIP systems, the diesel engines can run without atmospheric air for at least a week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could have substantially changed the strategic outlook in the Arabian Sea, if had gone right, Germany has turned down Pakistan’s request for the supply of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems for its submarines.

AIP systems allow the submarines to stay underwater for weeks, enabling a significant in-sea advantage as far as tracking of submarines by any second country is concerned. AIP systems, thus, makes it harder to detect and allows non-nuclear submarines to patrol in high-risk areas for longer.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a premier German security panel – German Federal Security Council – chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel herself dispatched the message to the Pakistani embassy in Berlin, early in August.

The request made by Pakistan had sought to upgrade its Yuan class submarines mostly manufactured from China, and access to Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems that can recharge submarine batteries without them having to surface above the sea.

Back home in India, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Larsen and Toubro is currently developing indigenous AIP. This will increase the endurance of the submarines by the duration of over two weeks, more than the one Pakistan had sought from Germany. The commissioning reportedly will take place at least six to seven years.

Indigenously developed Air independent propulsion by DRDO, through its NMRL

Larsen & Toubro as a development partner(LEAD SYSTEM INTEGRATED)

The AIP system is based on Indigenously developed PAFC based technology.

Hydrogen and Oxygen are supplied to fuel cells to produce power. pic.twitter.com/DwbEnv2pF7 — Defence Decode (@DefenceDecode) July 2, 2020

Pak’s terror support a reason behind Germany’s snubbing?

Pakistan’s Ivy League of terrorist organisations has long been a reason for headache across the world, more so in the Indian subcontinent. In May 2017, a truck bomb attack which took place outside the German embassy in Kabul had killed close to 150 people, marking one of the most devastating bomb attacks in Afghanistan in recent years.

Haqqani Network was directly linked with the attack, against which Pakistan has not taken any counter-step in the wake of the attack. German officials have reportedly noted that Islamabad has not pursued the investigations while declining Pakistan’s request for its submarine upgrades.

Posted By: Talib Khan