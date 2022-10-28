Germany Mulls Legalising Cannabis For Recreational Use; Countries Where Marijuana Is Legal

THE GERMAN government has unveiled its plans to legalise recreational cannabis for adults. According to CNN, the German Government has agreed to legalise a certain amount of recreational cannabis for adults though many details remain to be worked out and must be reconciled with European Union law before legislation is introduced.

If this goes through, Germany will be one of the first European Governments to do so. Following approval by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet, Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced plans to allow for controlled distribution and recreational use of cannabis among adults. According to CNN, adults would be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana under the proposed legislation.

The proposed legislation would also allow limited amounts of cannabis to be grown and sold to adults in "licensed specialist shops" and possibly pharmacies. CNN further reports that the health minister warned that many obstacles remained in the complex legislative process, adding that Germany's three coalition parties will now assess whether the plan is "internationally acceptable" and "in accordance with international law."

The Health minister added, "I could well imagine, if everything goes well, that legalization will be achieved in 2024." In the European Union, so far only Malta has legalised the possession and consumption of recreational cannabis. The Netherlands also allows the sale of small quantities of cannabis in coffee shops.

List of countries where Marijuana is legal:

MALTA: In December 2021, Malta became the first EU member to legalise recreational cannabis, allowing adults to carry up to seven grams and grow up to four plants at home. Users are barred from lighting up a joint in public however or in front of a minor.

LUXEMBOURG: Luxembourg's government in June unveiled proposals to allow cannabis users to grow up to four plants at home and decriminalise public pot smoking and possession, with users to face on-the-spot fines rather than charges.

NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands in general, and Amsterdam in particular, have tolerated the sale and use of cannabis in their iconic coffee shops since 1976, but cultivating the plant remains illegal.

SPAIN: Users in Spain are allowed to grow pot for private use at home but selling the drug or smoking it in public is banned.

PORTUGAL: Portugal took the radical step of decriminalising the consumption and possession of all drugs in 2001 but users nonetheless face fines, unless they agree to be treated for addiction.

UNITED STATES: Federal US law prohibits the cultivation, sale and use of cannabis. But 18 states, including California, and the national capital Washington DC have all legalised cannabis for recreational use in a big-bang legislative shift over the past decade. In October 2022 President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of cannabis possession.

CANADA: In 2018 Canada became the second country in the world after Uruguay -- and the first G7 major economy -- to allow the recreational use of cannabis. The legislation limits personal possession to 30 grams and four plants per household.

URUGUAY: Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalise the production, distribution and consumption of cannabis in 2013. Residents can buy up to 40 grams of weed a month from pharmacies, grow it themselves or join cannabis clubs where members tend the plants together.

MEXICO: Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalised recreational cannabis use in June 2021.

SOUTH AFRICA: In 2018, South Africa's top court ruled that private, personal cannabis use by adults was legal.

